Schroder Investment Management Group Has $34.14 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 108,095 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $53,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,491,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

