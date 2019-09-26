Schroder Investment Management Group Has $39.63 Million Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 460,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 124,587 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $39,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.10. 722,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,257. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.61.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.65.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

