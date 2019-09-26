Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 23,976 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,976 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after purchasing an additional 484,542 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 416,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,073,000 after acquiring an additional 132,984 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 414,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,386,000 after acquiring an additional 68,510 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,258,000 after acquiring an additional 68,129 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,883,000 after acquiring an additional 60,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $445.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,983. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $487.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price target on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.72.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

