Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 3,012,338 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,201,967 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,012,338 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.08% of Ford Motor worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 28.2% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 495,957 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 418,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,019,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other news, insider James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $153,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,776.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,650. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

