Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 475,225 Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,269,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 475,225 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.25% of Deutsche Bank worth $35,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,752,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,859 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 1,062.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 920,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 841,391 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,477,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 799,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 345,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 180,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

DB stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The company had a trading volume of 96,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Deutsche Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -747.00 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.53 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.01.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.