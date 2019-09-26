Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Given a $40.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) has been given a $40.00 price target by investment analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $38.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 1,100,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $14.75 and a twelve month high of $32.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

