Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.06

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 744127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDRL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Seadrill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research lowered Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 7,978.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,927,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 524,757 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 832,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 532,003 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seadrill by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 686,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Seadrill Company Profile (NYSE:SDRL)

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

