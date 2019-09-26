SecretCoin Achieves Market Cap of $11,239.00 (SCRT)

SecretCoin (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One SecretCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. SecretCoin has a total market capitalization of $11,239.00 and $26.00 worth of SecretCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SecretCoin has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SecretCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000910 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecretCoin Coin Profile

SecretCoin (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. SecretCoin’s total supply is 4,228,672 coins. SecretCoin’s official website is secretcoin.club. SecretCoin’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

SecretCoin Coin Trading

SecretCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecretCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecretCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SecretCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SecretCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SecretCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.