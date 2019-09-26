Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

