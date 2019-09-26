Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $216.59

Senior plc (LON:SNR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $216.59 and traded as high as $194.20. Senior shares last traded at $186.30, with a volume of 1,105,988 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Senior to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.38, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 216.59. The stock has a market cap of $781.38 million and a PE ratio of 17.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.28 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider David Squires bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £49,250 ($64,353.85).

About Senior (LON:SNR)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

