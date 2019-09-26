SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.37

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded SHIMIZU CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter. SHIMIZU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.31%.

SHIMIZU CORP/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)

Shimizu Corporation engages in building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works Japan. It also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvements; purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

