Short Interest in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Drops By 35.1%

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the August 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cambium Networks stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,445. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $69.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $437,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $6,796,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,919,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMBM. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cambium Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.58.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

