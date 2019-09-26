Short Interest in China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Grows By 288.5%

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 288.5% from the August 15th total of 10,400 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

COE stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.05. China Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.78.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Online Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

