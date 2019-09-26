Short Interest in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Decreases By 37.5%

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CCR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.17. 11,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $21.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The company has a market cap of $363.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.01.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $89.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other CONSOL Coal Resources news, Director Consol Energy Inc. purchased 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $120,317.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,796,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,297,112.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,432,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Coal Resources

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

