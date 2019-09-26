Short Interest in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Rises By 37.5%

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 983,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,851. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.15. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 856.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,078,000 after purchasing an additional 453,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,050,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,130,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 497,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 92,479 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,170,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,318,000 after purchasing an additional 887,474 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

