Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Drops By 33.3%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.59. 260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE MKT symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels division and provides soft brand and technology services under the IBC division.

