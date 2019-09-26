Short Interest in Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Expands By 167.3%

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, an increase of 167.3% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.16. 27,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,797. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $4.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 371,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,114,575.00. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

