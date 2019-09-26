Short Interest in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expands By 31.3%

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the August 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

In related news, SVP Omar Segura sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,327,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,603,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,035,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,663,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,938,000 after buying an additional 855,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 22.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,180,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after buying an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.93. 1,082,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,346. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.46 and its 200-day moving average is $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

