Short Interest in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Grows By 1,300.0%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Aegis set a $20.00 price objective on shares of OpGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. OpGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 18,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. OpGen has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 402.07% and a negative return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -12.4 EPS for the current year.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

