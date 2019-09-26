Short Interest in Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX) Grows By 137.3%

Spherix Inc (NASDAQ:SPEX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 137.3% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SPEX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. 27,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,379. Spherix has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.99.

Get Spherix alerts:

Spherix (NASDAQ:SPEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter.

Spherix Company Profile

Spherix Incorporated, a technology development company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes intellectual property assets. Its intellectual property is primarily consists of trade secrets, patented know-how, issued and pending patents, copyrights, and technological innovation. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spherix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spherix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.