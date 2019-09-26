Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given a $13.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) has been given a $13.00 price objective by Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SIEN. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

Sientra stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 257,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,662. Sientra has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $357.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.50). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 123.80% and a negative net margin of 151.96%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sientra will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 282.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 97,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 287,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

