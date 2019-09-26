Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €24.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.55 ($28.55).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LIGHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.33) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

