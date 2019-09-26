Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on Simmons First National and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised Simmons First National from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simmons First National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.80.

Simmons First National stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 13,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,298. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Simmons First National has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $189.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

In other news, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $264,609.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 377,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,411.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Simmons First National by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 9,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Simmons First National by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simmons First National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Simmons First National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

