Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Given a $46.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price target on Skechers USA and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Skechers USA from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skechers USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Shares of SKX stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 923,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Skechers USA has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 90,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $3,531,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Walsh sold 1,500 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $59,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 371,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,649,055. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 120.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,743 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 20.3% in the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 397,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,355,000 after acquiring an additional 79,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.