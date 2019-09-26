SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down to $10.83

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.06, but opened at $10.83. SM Energy shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 2,688,475 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on SM shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on shares of SM Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 343.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $407.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,334,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,362 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,926,493 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,799,000 after purchasing an additional 582,176 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,985,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 529,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS raised its position in SM Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 2,956,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 467,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

