Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 2,487 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 15.9% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 191,309 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1,161.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 195,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CEM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 120,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,317. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

