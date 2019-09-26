Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 269 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after purchasing an additional 299,447 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,478 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,075,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 804.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 84,371 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $120.21. 46,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,712. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.48. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $134.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.572 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.