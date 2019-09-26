Smith Moore & CO. Buys 454 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,510,444,000 after acquiring an additional 269,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $576,376,000 after acquiring an additional 749,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,411,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,082,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,385,725 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $389,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,852 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.65. 317,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.69.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

