Smith Moore & CO. Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.35.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,459 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,802. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $186.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,206. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

