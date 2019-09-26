Smith Moore & CO. Makes New Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. The company had a trading volume of 102,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48. Corteva has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Corteva in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corteva in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.