Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 386 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. TCG Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total value of $2,211,773.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,102,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,329,219,161.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,457 shares of company stock valued at $40,747,113. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.10. 159,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,228. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

