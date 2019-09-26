Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will post sales of $40.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.09 million to $41.94 million. Solar Capital reported sales of $37.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year sales of $160.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.30 million to $165.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $177.09 million, with estimates ranging from $164.85 million to $191.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Solar Capital had a net margin of 46.63% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $38.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.38 million.

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 7.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,393,000 after buying an additional 69,161 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 0.6% during the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 631,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 277,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLRC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,381. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $880.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

