Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 979,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 454% from the previous session’s volume of 176,950 shares.The stock last traded at $3.17 and had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sonim Technologies from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.