Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $16.81 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,006,058,000 after purchasing an additional 161,912 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,752,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,721,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214,362 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,738,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,719,142,000 after purchasing an additional 546,597 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 10,345,163 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,047,514,000 after purchasing an additional 334,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,155,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,929,054,000 after purchasing an additional 414,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $220.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,038,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,336,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.36 and a 200 day moving average of $199.40. The stock has a market cap of $994.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock worth $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $209.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.92.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.