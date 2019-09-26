SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 52.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,390 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of JNK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.82. 374,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.18. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $109.62.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

