Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Spotify to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Spotify from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.55.

NYSE SPOT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day moving average of $143.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.23 and a beta of 1.91. Spotify has a 52-week low of $103.29 and a 52-week high of $185.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Spotify had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 253.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

