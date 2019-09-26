Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $3.29. Sprott shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 208,908 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SII shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sprott from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sprott from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.31. The stock has a market cap of $790.60 million and a PE ratio of 54.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$21.23 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Sprott (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

