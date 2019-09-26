Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Set at $50.00 by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on Square (NYSE:SQ) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.15 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price objective on Square and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their target price on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Square in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Shares of SQ traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.80. 15,895,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,510,946. Square has a 1 year low of $49.82 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average is $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,040.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 3.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,297,699.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,553,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 449,261 shares in the company, valued at $34,903,087.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Square by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 263,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,756,000 after acquiring an additional 48,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

