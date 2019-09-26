StarterCoin Market Cap Hits $29,540.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One StarterCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $29,540.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00191419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.01026720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00020599 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00087445 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

StarterCoin Token Profile

StarterCoin launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin Token Trading

StarterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

