State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

STFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of State Auto Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

STFC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 399 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $340.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.10 million. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other State Auto Financial news, Director Michelle Lantow bought 1,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $31,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,319,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,181,000 after purchasing an additional 76,718 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,587,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

