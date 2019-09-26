StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered StealthGas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of StealthGas stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,217. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $123.73 million, a PE ratio of 102.79 and a beta of 1.47.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 million. Research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other StealthGas news, major shareholder Opportunities Fund L. Glendon bought 95,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $327,044.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in StealthGas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,204,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 109,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in StealthGas by 18.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,985,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,335 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

