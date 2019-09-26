Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Set at $35.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) has been given a $35.00 price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,170. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.58. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 37.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 459,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 140,180 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.