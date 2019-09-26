Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on October 15th

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.113 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

Shares of SCM remained flat at $$13.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 100,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,369. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $262.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $14.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

