Stephens Analysts Give Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) a $45.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CALM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Cal-Maine Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 184,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.35. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.23 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 28.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

