Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.35

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and traded as high as $32.64. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 53,621 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 million and a PE ratio of 8.05.

About Steppe Cement (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

