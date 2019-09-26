Steven D. Jackson Sells 2,500 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) President Steven D. Jackson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $158,000.00.

NRC stock opened at $60.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.82. National Research Co. has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $68.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.67.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.26 million. National Research had a return on equity of 124.11% and a net margin of 24.59%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Research’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 17.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the second quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.