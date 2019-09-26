Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of G-III Apparel Group Put Options (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,768 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 974% compared to the typical daily volume of 630 put options.

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,058,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,250,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,040,285.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,694,000 after acquiring an additional 713,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 373,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,429,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

GIII opened at $24.69 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.