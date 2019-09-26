Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 866 Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,071,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,442,000 after acquiring an additional 351,054 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 165,443 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,371,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 113,851 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 379,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 65,020 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGA shares. Citigroup set a $63.00 target price on Magna International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

MGA stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.40. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Magna International’s payout ratio is 21.76%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

