Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $40,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $31,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.2% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $804,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 178,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,172,417.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,300. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.04.

OHI traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 28,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,144. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.37. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

