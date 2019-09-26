Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 653.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,770,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,681 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 97.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,638,000 after acquiring an additional 853,975 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 59.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,153,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,812,000 after acquiring an additional 800,628 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 44.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,137,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 652,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 16.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,410,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,335,000 after acquiring an additional 337,748 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $69.00 price objective on Lincoln National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.64.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.19. 64,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $71.27.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.74%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

